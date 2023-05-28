สถานเอกอัครราชทูตเนเธอร์แลนด์ และบริษัท วีเอ็นยู เอเชีย แปซิฟิค มีความยินดีที่จะประกาศการจัดงาน Global FoodTure Mission Thailand 2023 การประชุมความร่วมมือทางธุรกิจระหว่างไทย-ดัตช์ (เนเธอร์แลนด์) ภายใต้หัวข้อ From Food Valley The Netherlands to Global FoodTure Mission Thailand; Global Collaboration on Food System (หุบเขาแห่งอาหารเนเธอร์แลนด์ สู่ภารกิจการสร้างระบบอาหารโลกที่ยั่งยืนของประเทศไทย; ความร่วมมือระดับโลกด้านระบบอาหาร) นับเป็นเวทีสำหรับความร่วมมือระดับโลกและการแลกเปลี่ยนความรู้เกี่ยวกับอนาคตของระบบอาหาร โดยจะมีการนำเสนอบริษัทด้านนวัตกรรม ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ และผู้นำทางความคิดจากทั้งประเทศไทยและเนเธอร์แลนด์ ซึ่งเป็นแนวหน้าในการกำหนดนิยามใหม่และท้าทายอนาคตของอาหาร จัดขึ้นในวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 25 พฤษภาคม 2566 เวลา 13.30-17.00 น. ณ สถานเอกอัครราชทูตเนเธอร์แลนด์ ชั้น 3 กรุงเทพฯ

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. are pleased to announce the upcoming event, Global FoodTure Mission Thailand 2023, which will feature the Thai-Dutch Session: From Food Valley The Netherlands to Global FoodTure Mission Thailand; Global Collaboration on Food System. The event will take place on Thursday, 25th May 2023, from 13:30 to 17:00, at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, 3rd Floor.

“Healthy food business is growing globally” said Dr. Gijs Theunissen DVM, The Netherlands Agricultural Counsellor

Globally the market for the healthy food business in growing. Healthy food means for me: safe food (microbiological and chemical), nutritious and produced in a sustainable way with respect for the health of the planet, people, plants & animals. In the Netherlands we focus on improving the sustainability of the food production. Especially nature inclusive agriculture, alternative protein sources (plant based), use of innovative high technology (robotic, digitalization) and efficient production (high yields, less water and land use, no use of pesticides/antibiotics).

In Thailand we also want to raise awareness on the (possible) negative impact of food system, such as the effect of (over)use of pesticides (loss of biodiversity, the risks of pesticide residues in food), impact on the climate (e.g. greenhouse gases), deforestation, post-harvest burning etc. The Global Foodture Mission Thailand 2023 by Food Valley of the Netherlands to highlight the sustainable transition of the food systems globally through collaboration and innovation sets an outstanding example on the Thai – Dutch cooperation. We have to work together to solve global challenges. We have to work on innovative and sustainable agri-food systems.

A series of pitch presentations by innovative companies will follow, with each company having 2 to 3 minutes to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. The presenting companies include Kleen Hub, Hamer Packaging, Colipi, Puba Beer, Sanygram, Kytos, Innovad, InsectoCycle, DunavNET, MiOUM, ODS Protein, Ynsect, and Eagle Genomics. And the Q&A session will allow the participants to engage with the presenters and gain further insights into their innovative solutions and technologies.

“The First Global Foodture Mission Thailand 2023: A Bridge Connecting Thai-Dutch & EU for a Sustainable Food System,” says Tjerna Ellenbroek, Food Valley – the Netherlands, and Global Foodture Project Manager.

Global Foodture is a project that aims to boost the sustainable transition of the food system worldwide through collaboration and innovation. It develops and implements a joint internationalisation strategy that facilitates international collaboration outside Europe for European SMEs. The international mission to Thailand is the first Global Foodture activity on-site after a lot of online activities. During this visit, the European Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Asian partners will build sustainable relations and partnerships, find partners to discuss new technologies and innovative solutions, gain insights into the innovation area’s in Europe and Thailand and identify opportunities for their solutions to contribute to a more sustainable food system. The project aims to boost the sustainable transition of the food system globally through innovation collaboration. With the visit of a European delegation to Thailand, we support and stimulate the cooperation of innovative to discuss new technologies and innovative solutions to contribute to a more sustainable food system worldwide.

Food Valley The Netherlands and the ambition of 2050

“Foodvalley is a non-profit organisation that accelerates the transition of the food system. In 2050 the food system needs to offer food security to 10 billion people worldwide. Tasty, affordable, healthy and sustainable food, produced with respect for animals and our planet. Foodvalley guides parties from thoughts and ambitions into

practice. Foodvalley drives collective action with frontrunners across sectors and countries with a focus on Protein Transition, Food & Health and Circular Agrifood” said Tjerna Ellenbroek, Food Valley NL.

Insightful Knowledge Sharing by 3 Food Influencers in Thailand

Mr. Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand and President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association said “Our world faces many challenges from climate change, longevity society, political conflict and disease outbreaks which affect global food security. Thai food industry aims to develop the production process to produce future foods which comply to Bio-Circular-Green economy concept. We are committed to serving the domestic and global food market under the principles of eco-friendly, healthy, safety and transparency”.

Dr. Vanida Khumnirdpetch from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thailand stated “If the committed global agenda is still the SDG 2030, the transformation of Agri-Food Systems to be resilient, sustainable and inclusive is timely needed. How nature-based solutions and practices can be implemented in a way that producers and consumers can equally share both cost and benefit? How The trade-offs and co-benefits can be practical at the field, on farm and on plate? The recovery from Covid-19, climate resilient economies or addressing the biodiversity loss; the world is our planet and we are the people. Collaboration and partnership at all levels, local-national-international is required for transformation of food systems to achieve the sustainable development by 2030.”

Dr. Noratat Prachom from the Faculty of Fisheries, Kasetsart University said “Since the global population has been rising, and the global protein demand is expected to double by 2050. Asia is by far the largest contributor to global aquaculture producing 92% of the world’s farmed fishes. Sustainable aquaculture and fisheries are probably the key to global food and nutrition security. There are currently five factors challenging the development of sustainable aquaculture and fisheries, such as (1) The environmental factors, (2) The suitable space on land and water, (3) The availability of technology and innovation, (4) The production and its cost, and (5) The marketing, demand and price considerations.”

Healthy Food Asia: Unlocking Unmatched Opportunities

Mr. Igor Palka, Managing Director of VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific Co., Ltd., provides the insights into the business opportunities and highlights of Healthy Food Asia 2023, an upcoming healthy food exhibition in the Asia Pacific region. The event will be held on July 5-6, 2023, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Samyan, Bangkok.

Mr. Palka stated, “Healthy Food Asia 2023 is the gateway to a thriving future in the food industry. By joining us, you will discover unparalleled business opportunities, connect with leading suppliers, and embrace the latest trends in healthy, organic, vegan, and functional food. As you witness the impressive business pitches from renowned European brands participating in the Global FoodTure mission, envision the vast array of healthy food business brands awaiting your exploration at our exhibition. Join us and discover a world of opportunities in the thriving realm of healthy food.” Don’t miss this chance to shape your success and be at the forefront of the industry’s transformation. Learn more and register for a free entry ticket at https://healthyfoodasia.com/

This event serves as a pre-event for Healthy Food Asia 2023, the premier food exhibition covering healthy, organic, vegan, plant-based, functional, and free-from food trade in the ASEAN and Asia Pacific regions. Healthy Food Asia 2023 will take place on 5-6 July 2023, at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, Samyan, Bangkok. Attendees can register now to secure a free entry.