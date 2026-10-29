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October 29, 2026
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Novibet Casino steps and methods

Novibet Casino Ireland – Complete Guide 2025

Getting Started – Registration and Account Setup

Creating your Novibet account

First step is to head to the Novibet website and hit the “Register” button. The form asks for basic details – name, date of birth, email and a strong password. Irish players must confirm they are over 18 and reside in a jurisdiction where online gambling is allowed. After submitting, you’ll receive a verification email; clicking the link finalises the account creation.

Once the account is active you can immediately explore the casino lobby, but to claim any welcome bonus you’ll need to complete the KYC process. This is a standard safety step and helps keep your funds secure.

Verifying your identity (KYC)

Novibet asks for a photo ID (passport or driver’s licence)

Start your Novibet journey today by clicking novibet login and logging in.

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